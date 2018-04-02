Cardi B dropped her highly-anticipated video for “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage Monday night (Apr. 2), and she’s bringing some serious “Material Girl” vibes with a trap twist.

The Bronx-bred MC can be seen rapping while adorned in lavish fur coats and satin clothing, as well as dripping in diamonds. 21 Savage is seduced by two women in the video, and at many points, Cardi and her fiancé Offset of Migos can be seen canoodling in the backseat of a car.

The song itself has peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cardi’s debut album Invasion Of Privacy drops this upcoming Friday (Apr. 6). Recently, she released her latest single “Be Careful.” Cardi shows no signs of slowing down, and is set to perform at festivals such as Coachella, Rolling Loud, JMBLYA, Broccoli City and more.

Check out the “Bartier Cardi” video below.