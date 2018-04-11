Cardi B isn’t afraid to share what others won’t, like how much money she makes a show. She said even though she’s putting up $300,000 of her own money, Coachella is paying her $70,000 a weekend for her performance. The “Be Careful” rapper told SiriusXM’s Shade45 that Coachella, arguably the biggest music festival in pop culture, booked her about six months ago when she wasn’t as big of a sensation as she is now. She also didn’t think the festival was that big of a deal.

“I been got booked for this,” she said. “I have to invest so much money on my stage set, my own money that I got to go to Wells Fargo and write a check, it’s crazy, like almost 300 thou[sand] … it’s an investment. You gotta take that to the chair, but it’s like dammit. Right after I just finished paying my damn taxes.”

Cardi will start her 10-hour rehearsals for the music festival Wednesday (April 11), shortly after publicly announcing her pregnancy on SNL last weekend (April 7). Check out the clip below.