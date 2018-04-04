According To Twitter, Cardi B Snapped On Her New Single “Drip”
As the due date for Cardi B’s debut album Invasion of Privacy winds down to the final two days, the Bronx rapper is keeping fans on their toes with a string of singles. Cardi recently dropped her newest track called “Drip,” and according to fan reactions, this one is definitely a banger.
Cardi surprised fans with the drop on Apr. 4, after teasing the new tunes on her social media platforms. The 4-minute track features the Migos, which is definitely detectable by the song’s synthetic trap beat. Cardi commands her verses with precision and a start-and-stop flow, while Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo hold it down on verses of their own. Cardi and Offset also take over the chorus.
“Give me little something to remember (Cardi!) / Tryna make love in a Sprinter (yeah) / Quick to drop a nigga like Kemba (go) / Lookin’ like a right swipe on Tinder,” Cardi raps on the first verse.
“Drip” is likely the third single to arrive from the Quality Control artist’s upcoming project. Cardi previously released “Be Careful” and “Bartier Cardi.” While fans had mixed reviews on “Be Careful,” they seem to agree that her latest song is a hit.
Listen to “Drip,” and check out the fan reactions below.