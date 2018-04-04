As the due date for Cardi B’s debut album Invasion of Privacy winds down to the final two days, the Bronx rapper is keeping fans on their toes with a string of singles. Cardi recently dropped her newest track called “Drip,” and according to fan reactions, this one is definitely a banger.

Cardi surprised fans with the drop on Apr. 4, after teasing the new tunes on her social media platforms. The 4-minute track features the Migos, which is definitely detectable by the song’s synthetic trap beat. Cardi commands her verses with precision and a start-and-stop flow, while Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo hold it down on verses of their own. Cardi and Offset also take over the chorus.

“Give me little something to remember (Cardi!) / Tryna make love in a Sprinter (yeah) / Quick to drop a nigga like Kemba (go) / Lookin’ like a right swipe on Tinder,” Cardi raps on the first verse.

CARDI B VERSE ON DRIP IS AMAZING IM IN LOVE EVERYDAY — JP Dieguez (@JpDieguez1) April 4, 2018

“Drip” is likely the third single to arrive from the Quality Control artist’s upcoming project. Cardi previously released “Be Careful” and “Bartier Cardi.” While fans had mixed reviews on “Be Careful,” they seem to agree that her latest song is a hit.

Listen to “Drip,” and check out the fan reactions below.

Yeo Cardi B actually killed it on drip… I’m actually so amped for this album — Ahmika (@Ahmika1) April 4, 2018

Me dancing to cardi b new single drip 🔥🔥 @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/iViuS9Qark — kris kardashian (@KrisBonilla6) April 4, 2018

Yooooo that new Cardi B- Drip is hot Takeoff killed his verse can’t wait to hear the rest of the album — PlantanoMan🇩🇴 (@PlantanoMan) April 4, 2018

Firs Cardi B went hard with "Be Careful" and now she slayYyyYYEd as fuck with "Drip" AND HER ALBUM DROPS ON FRIDAY I'M JUST LIKE pic.twitter.com/2ifb6nGshc — Rig(hoe) (@aldoguerra2) April 4, 2018

Cardi b not playing she dropping shit left and right we got “be careful” now we got “drip” like yasss c’mon — Lan• (@Nelledaaa) April 4, 2018

my phone after cardi b unexpectedly dropped drip 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d7kfj11Wn4 — Miyunder Wares (@dnnduy87) April 4, 2018

I think we all can agree at this point that Cardi B is talented as fuck. One hit wonder who? SIS SNAPPED ON DRIP MY GOD pic.twitter.com/zGEJLRtYXg — 🍋 (@kingcorveezy) April 4, 2018