Only hours after Cardi B dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy on Apr. 6, the Bronx native hit the stage on Saturday Night Live, to bless fans with another surprise. The rapper revealed that she is pregnant! While the rumors of her pregnancy were swirling weeks ahead of the big reveal, Cardi is now coming clean on why she stalled on telling the public.

When rumors first began in Feb. 2018, Cardi responded to fan comments by suggesting that she was just gaining weight. “I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace,” she said at the time. But in a recent message posted on her Instagram Stories on Sunday (Apr. 8), Cardi suggested she lied in order to escape the black hole of public opinion.

“This is why I did not want to say nothing. People be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that is supposed to be a blessing,” she reportedly posted on Instagram. Cardi later deleted the message.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhUujfpBxBE/?taken-by=iamcardib

Instead, the rapper decided to focus on the overwhelming support she received from fans and fellow artists, including messages from Rihanna, 50 Cent, Oprah, and more. She posted a particularly thoughtful response to the love she received from Rih. “The love I’m receiving is overwhelming,” she wrote. “I can’t thank you enough for always finding the time to share your support!! Thank you a million times, Rihanna.”

As previously reported, Cardi announced her pregnancy during her performance of “Be Careful” on the SNL stage. The rapper also performed her No. 1 single, “Bodak Yellow.”

Check out the full performance below.