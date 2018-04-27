More shmoney, more problems, as it was announced that Cardi B is being sued by the manager who claims to have “discovered” her, Variety reports.

On Thursday (Apr. 26), a rep for the Bronx native’s former manager, Klenord “Shaft” Raphael, released a statement that details how Raphael discovered the 25-year-old entertainer in 2015. He feels like her decision to switch management teams and join Quality Control’s backcourt is an attempt to “freeze” him out of the funds he deserves. As a result Shaft, his KRS label and WorldStar management company are suing the Bronx Baroness, QC hunchos Coach K and Pierre Thomas, and Cardi’s publicist for “no less than $10,000,000.”

Although Raphael professes that he is personally “proud” of the success the two had during her rise, his claims specifically state that Cardi defamed his character and breached their contract. In addition to pointing the finger at her finace, Offset, Raphael suggests he was pushing her to sign with the label that also manages his solo and group’s career. The documents included several text conversations between Raphael and the couple to support both accusations.

WorldStar and Raphael feel as though this encroachment was illegal being as they believe Coach K, Thomas, and Offset were aware of their exclusive contract with Cardi. The switch allegedly deprived them of their due earnings when the “Bodak Yellow” rapper left for QC in late-March, just days before her commercially successful album, Invasion of Privacy, was released (Apr. 6).