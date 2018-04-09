Cardi B is infectious, so much so that fans and critics are now working to break her stardom down to a science. But Cardi, née Belcalis Almanzar, will tell you that she’s just a “regular, schmegular, girl from the Bronx.” Part of her fan base is a response to a perception of indigestible reality. It’s a response to the concealed element of a woman, the area often repressed because it isn’t suitable for the public. Cardi might be a regular girl but her commitment to it is what sets her apart.

A recent GQ interview presents the aspects of Cardi B that often go unnoticed amid her nimble ascent to superstardom. Breaking Cardi B down is as difficult as it is to determine a cause in an autopsy; it’s as difficult as it is for someone to deliver with clarity, and no rehearsal, a response to the scary, open-ended, “Tell me about yourself.”

“I love political science,” she told the interviewer. “I love government. I’m obsessed with presidents. I’m obsessed to know how the system works.” The 25-year-old remains unabashed when vocalizing her opinion on the recent influx and normality of gun-violence in schools on the designation of her’s and everyone else’s taxes. She truly cares but gets annoyed at the response to her involvement on these issues and the belief that she does it for “cool points.”

“Me, I’m always watching the news. I’m always looking at it on my phone,” she said. “I hate when you talk about something that’s going on in the community, people think, because you’re famous, you doing it for clout.”

Her major-label debut, Invasion of Privacy, landed on Friday (Apr. 6), and it’s been predicted that the album will land at No. 1. It would make her the fifth woman rapper with a No. 1 album, Billboard reports. While the New Yorker was poised to discuss the aforementioned project and relationship with Offset, there was one topic that she was hesitant to address.

Cardi joined a gang at the age of 16, but her involvement lessened with time. She explained why she doesn’t like to shine a light on that part of her life, stating, “When I do interviews, I don’t talk about it, because I will lose my endorsements. But since the cat is out of the bag, that’s how I feel. ‘Why? For what? Why would you join a gang?’”

Cardi became busy making money moves and the two just didn’t go hand-in-hand. She says now that, “If somebody was to tell me right now, ‘I want to join a gang,’ I would tell them that it’s a waste of your money, it’s a waste of your time. And then you can never leave it.” When she began stripping at 19, she stopped “repping” so she could make money. “One of the laws in my set is that you always gotta have a job, you always gotta do something to contribute, to be right in the community,” she said. “They want everybody to be successful. Nobody want to be in a group full of bums.”

Despite her recent pregnancy announcement, no one expects Cardi B to let her hard work mentality take a dive.