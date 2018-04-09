Cardi B’s debut album Invasion of Privacy is all everyone is talking about, and for good reason. The 13-track project, which arrived on Apr. 6, is chock-full of club bangers, vulnerable break-up tracks and girl empowering anthems.

While the Bronx native adds her honest and gritty flair on each song, the soon-to-be mother also pulls on the heartstrings of nostalgia, adopting old flows and sampling some of the beloved songs of yesteryear.

From Project Pat to Tito Nieves and more, here are the familiar tunes and inspirations heard on Cardi B’s debut studio album.

1. “Get Up 10″

While there are no official samples listed under the single’s credits, many fans have suggested the album’s first track takes influence from Meek Mill’s murderous record, “Dreams and Nightmares.” Cardi’s “Get Up 10″ mimics Meek’s gradual lead in, slowly leading up to a sick bass drop and rapid fire flow about taking over the rap industry.

2. “Bodak Yellow”

The Bronx native has always spoken candidly about her massive hit and the influences that she drew from fellow rapper, Kodak Black. Cardi B has said that she adopted the Floridian’s flow on his 2015 single, “No Flockin'” in various interviews.

3. “Be Careful”

It’s been 20 years since Lauryn Hill released her debut album, Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, yet the album and many of its singles still resonate with audiences, young and old. Hill’s single “Ex-Factor” seems to be a particular artist favorite. On Cardi’s vulnerable track, she uses Lauryn’s echoing hook, drawing listeners in with raspy vocals.

4. “Bickenhead”

Although many are hoping this will be Cardi’s next single, just off of the first listen, it’s clear to see why. The track borrows from Project Pat’s 2001 banger, “Chickenhead,” swapping out lyrics about women for ones that pertain to the overflow of cash. Even so, the track still carries a bouncy flow and hypnotic bass that will get the ladies hype in the strip club or the day party.

5. “Money Bag”

Here’s another track that doesn’t exactly have a clear sample, but does utilize a coined phrase from Plies to craft the hook. On the album’s ninth track, Cardi repeats Plies’ raunchy catchphrase, “Sweet Pwu**y Satday” when referring to her booming wealth.

6. “I Like It”

Cardi’s bilingual anthem may be the most nostalgic or noticeable record from her entire track list. The single’s chorus builds on Tito Nieves 1997’s track, “Like It Like That.” But to add a more hip-hop approach, she has a heart-throbbing bass in the mix, while toying with the rhythm of latin sounds and hip-hop vibes.

