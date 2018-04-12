Cardi B brought her infectious personality to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and made history as she became the first “late-night co-host that isn’t a white guy.” Now after a very successful run at late-night television Fallon has open arms for the Bronx native to return again.

“She was so fun to work with and funny at rehearsal,” Fallon told Page Six Monday (Apr. 10). “Had the whole crew laughing. I wish we could’ve had two hours.” Besides co-hosting and performing her single “Be Careful” from her adored debut album Invasion of Privacy, the 25-year-old also formally announced her pregnancy to the world after showcasing her baby bump on Saturday Night Live.

In celebration of her bundle of joy, Fallon gifted her a baby basket perfectly tailored to the rapper.

In a video that has since racked up 10 million views on Cardi’s Instagram, the excited songstress unveils the contents of the basket which included a teddy bear sporting a T-shirt with one of Cardi’s famous phrases: “Washpoppin,” a bedazzled bottle, a leopard fur jacket (yes, it’s a girl), and his children’s book, Everything Is Mama.

Fallon, who is a father of two, believes the whole experience of being a mom-to-be is getting to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. “She really got choked up when we started talking about baby books,” said Fallon.

Cardi, who is very open about her disdain of people making mean comments about her online, attempted to hide her pregnancy until after her baby was born. However, with growing reports (and a growing belly) this became virtually impossible to do. After her performance on the show of her song “Be Careful”, the rapper could be seen excitedly claiming that she was “finally free”.

Check out the performance below and keep an eye out for more late-night Cardi.