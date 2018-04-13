Sometimes videos from our high school days can be embarrassing, or at the very least just bad/sad. But when you have the world at your feet and your debut album is crushing it from coast-to-coast, even a high school talent show karaoke video looks pretty fly.

Case in point: as the world is falling in love with Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, someone managed to dig up footage of Cardi covering Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” at a high school talent show in 2009.

It’s a bit shaky, but you can get a sense that Cardi was meant to be, as she expertly struts the stage in a skintight red outfit with strategic cut-outs on the legs and busts out choreographed moves along with a group of 5 backup dancers, flawlessly copying some of Mother Monster’s signature stage moves.

Of course a Little Monsters let Gaga know what’s up, and she was way, way into it. “I LIVE,” Gaga tweeted.

Cardi B performaing Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance in hs 😮 pic.twitter.com/8nzy95DV4I — Aye (@AyeEstrella) April 10, 2018

