Did Cardi B’s Sister Accidentally Give A Gender Reveal?

Cardi B finally dispelled pregnancy rumors over the weekend during her “Be Careful” performance on SNL. People took to social media to show their support and excitement, including Cardi’s little sister Hennessy. Her Instagram-fingers might have been typing too fast because she may have revealed Offset and the Bronx native are expecting a baby girl.

Hennessy posted a still shot of her sister in the form-fitting white dress she rocked for Saturday Night Live along with a heartfelt caption congratulating Cardi. Hennessy wished her well , saying Cardi always wanted to be a mom and now it’s finally happening.

“You always been like a second mom to me so I know you gonna be the best mommy everrrr,” Hennessy wrote initially, according to The Shade Room. “Growing up, you would always break me off a piece of your plate without asking … and now that baby Cardi coming is like it’s coming true! I’m going to be able to hold baby you and give her all the kisses and hugs! Your pregnancy is mine we pregnant can’t believe we’re having a baby! I’m passing my daughter crown down.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhVTjPuAGiT/?taken-by=hennessycarolina

The Shade Room is quick with the screenshots and snapped the caption before Hennessy made minor corrections to the captions, changing “baby Cardi” to “ur baby,” swapping the pronouns “her” for “the baby” and altogether deleting “I’m passing my daughter crown down.”

Cardi hasn’t confirmed the gender of her child. Just like the “Bodak Yellow” spitter waited until the right time for her to reveal to the world she’s bringing a new life, she’ll do the same for the gender reveal.

She released her debut album Invasion of Privacy last Friday (April 6) and it’s already certified gold.