Cardi B is preparing for the drop of her full-length debut by releasing new tracks and rolling out the clip for her second smash single, “Bartier Cardi” — and she’s doing so in style.

After teasing that the video was set to come out “this month,” Cardi shared a still shot of what appears to be the “Bartier Cardi” visual just before the calendar page flipped on March 31. Between the blonde locks, piles of diamonds and satin and fur ensemble, this is Cardi’s own spin on a vibe that comes real close to Madonna’s “Material Girl” phase.

She’s not the only one to embrace a “Material Girl” mood in recent weeks: Camila Cabello’s tribute for her “Havana” performance at the 2018 iHeartRadio Awards was less a subtle nod to Madonna’s iconic video and more of an inspired reproduction, but both are excellent throws to one of the Queen of Pop’s most recognizable aesthetics. Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, is scheduled for an April 6 release.