Last night, Cardi B was the first-ever Tonight Show co-host alongside Jimmy Fallon, and she did a lot. Fresh off the release of her debut studio album, Invasion Of Privacy and a pregnancy-revealing SNL appearance, she performed the television debut of “Money Bag.”

She also helped out with the monologue, played a game with Fallon, talked about her new baby and read from the popular raunchy children’s book Go The F**k To Sleep.

She recorded a voicemail message for a fan, she talked about some of her catchphrases, and she goofed around with the night’s guest John Mulaney. After receiving a baby present from Mulaney, she tells him that “he looks British,” like “the Pet Shop Boys.”

Watch all the clips from the show below.

This article was originally published on Stereogum.