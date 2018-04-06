Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy has finally arrived. The album, which dropped on Apr. 6, has even been out for a full 24 hours, and apparently it is already a hit as far as the RIAA is concerned. According to recent calculations, Cardi’s album is certified gold, and it’s all thanks to this technicality.

The project reportedly received the brand new certification due to a technicality, which she can attribute to the success of her mega-hit, “Bodak Yellow,” according to Forbes. As previously reported, “Bodak Yellow” was certified 5x multi-platinum in Sept 2018. That being so, the Cart Data states, 10 track units is the equivalent of one album sale, which means that her No. 1 single, which is on her album, has already sold 500,000 units, making it gold status.

While “Bodak Yellow” is boosting Cardi’s looks in regards to the RIAA, its past units will reportedly not go towards Cardi’s first week sales. Even so, there’s still a lot to celebrate. In addition to the gold certification, it was recently announced that her second single “Bartier Cardi” has gone platinum, peaking at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Invasion of Privacy is officially out. The album includes hr pre-released singles: “Bodak Yellow,” “Bartier Cardi,” “Be Careful,” and “Drip.” It also features appearances from Kehlani, Chance the Rapper, YG, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, SZA, and more. Listen to it below.