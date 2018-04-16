It’s official – the numbers are in, and Cardi’s debut album has reportedly topped the charts. Invasion of Privacy reportedly debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in its first week, according to reports.

Cardi’s first project reportedly sold an estimated 255,000 equivalent album units, Billboard reports. The latest tally reportedly makes it the second biggest week for album sales in 2018. The first is Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods, which sold 293,000 equivalent units back in Feb. 2018.

In addition to hard copy sales, Cardi’s success also crossed over into streaming, with the album collecting more than 100 million streams worldwide. That stat also surpassed Taylor Swift’s longstanding Apple Music record for most worldwide streams of an album released by a female artist in its first week.

With the new accomplishment under her belt, Cardi B joins Nicki Minaj, Lauryn Hill, Eve, and Foxy Brown as the only female emcees to top the Billboard 200.

But there’s no time to celebrate. Cardi’s schedule is jam-packed with live shows, TV appearances, and baby plans. The rapper recently performed her new material at the Coachella Music Festival on Sunday (Apr. 15). She’s expected to return for round two later this week.

Invasion of Privacy is available on all streaming platforms now.