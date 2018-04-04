It’s go-time for rap’s hottest sensation Cardi B. Her debut album backed by Atlanta’s Quality Control, Invasion Of Privacy, is set to release Friday (Apr. 6) and she’s revealing goodies of the album little by little.

Cardi posted the tracklist of her highly anticipated album to Twitter, saying she has some surprises. Only Migos and 21 Savage appear to be featured, but the Bronx femcee might have some tricks up her sleeve. At Billboard’s Women In Music Conference, Kehlani said the two “have a jam” on the album.

“I was a fan before “Bodak Yellow” so I was really tripping out,” the singer said at the event last year. “I followed her on Instagram for so long and just watched her be hilarious and really be herself.” The two met during an interview with Hot 97’s Nessa.

Crowd favorites like “Bodak Yellow” and “Drip” appear on the album along with “Bickenhead,” “Best Life,” “Money Bag” and “I Do,” just to name a few. Guessing from the titles, Cardi is all about making anthems for her fans. This comes days after Cardi dropped visuals for “Bartier Carti” where her beau Offset makes a cameo and released two singles “Be Careful” and “Drip.”

She will also be the first co-host of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon next Monday (April 9).

Friday will be here before you know it, so chill out and watch Cardi’s video below.