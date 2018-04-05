Cardi B Says ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Will Settle Pregnancy Rumors

Cardi is just hours away from the release of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. And in an attempt to get fans excited about the project, Cardi is dropping hints about what to expect . According to the Bronx native, there may even be news about whether she is actually pregnant.

For the past couple of months, there has been a string of rumors claiming that Cardi was knocked up by her fiancee Offset’s baby. While the rapper wasn’t exactly ready to spill the beans just yet, she did suggested her album would touch on the subject during an interview with Ebro Darden on Beats 1 radio on Thursday (Apr. 5).

“Well, you know, I just feel like people have to tune in a little bit on my album, and they will know a little bit more,” she told Ebro when asked about hr alleged pregnancy. “Because it’s like, I can’t address all the rumors and everything.”

The Quality Control artist also touched on the meaning of her album title. “I have been so open to people about myself. People cannot expect me to open [up] about everything. Certain things to me, it has to be private,” she explained. “You cannot invade my privacy. I’m not a damn animal at the zoo that you just can see everything. No.”

Cardi and Offset have both denied the pregnancy rumors since they initial came out in Feb. 2018. Invasion of Privacy drops on Apr. 6. So, fans will just have to have a listen and see for themselves.

Check out the full interview with Cardi B above.