Cardi B went from being a “regular, degular, shmegular girl from the Bronx” to one of entertainment’s most sought after celebrities. A long list of people like Oprah, Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato and Remy Ma not only love her music, but love her story. She’s shared a lot of her life publicly, including her expected bundle of joy with fiance Offset. Although it seems all of Cardi’s dreams are coming true, she reminds listeners of Power 105’s The Breakfast Club that she’s still a human being with real feelings.

The “Get Up 10” rapper let her guard down Tuesday (April 9) when the team asked about having a child right at what seems to be the height of her career.

“It’s just like no, I didn’t want to deal with the whole abortion thing. I just didn’t want to. You know what, I’m a grown woman, I’m 25 years old — and I’m going to say this in the most humblest way — I’m a shmillionaire. I’m prepared for this.”

Finances aside, The Bronx native also said she doesn’t enjoy feeling as if every aspect of her life belongs to the public, after already being open.

“I don’t want to disappoint anybody, but I wish I had more time for me, to think for me. I didn’t like people was just harassing me. I had a whole bunch of friends calling me like ‘I can’t believe you ain’t told me, why I gotta find out on the internet.’ I was going to go to Atlantic like ‘Listen, y’all I’m going to have a baby, but I got this whole plan. This is what we’re going to be doing every week.’ I didn’t even have the chance to do that … something that was so precious and private to me I couldn’t even keep it for myself. I feel like I’ve given everybody everything they’ve ever wanted. I’ve been open, I’ve been doing videos with no makeup on looking mad crusty. Certain things y’all want from me it’s like can y’all just chill? Y’all nearly want to be my damn gynecologist, y’all want to see everything.”

But now that the cat is out of the bag, Cardi B--who still hasn’t revealed the baby’s gender–feels a weight off her shoulders.

“I feel free. People were going to find out anyways. My body is changing and I have so much work to do, but if I could’ve choose a different way I wouldn’t even let anybody know because I don’t want to hear people’s opinions, and I don’t want people to make me feel a blessing should be a regret. I don’t want the negative energy on my baby.”

“I just feel extremely hungry with things especially because — I hate my mentality, I hate trying to prove people wrong — but it’s like I have to prove people that it’s like a baby won’t stop me. Nothing’s got me before. People didn’t think that I was going to get here, so how are you going to tell me when it’s going to finish. At the end of the day it was Jesus.”

Watch the rest of Cardi B’s Breakfast Club interview here.