For weeks (maybe even months) rumors swirled Cardi B was pregnant. The Bodak Yellow artist kept it a secret by wearing clothing that hid her belly, and while she didn’t deny the rumors, she also didn’t acknowledge she and fiance Offset were expecting their first child together.

During her first Saturday Night Live performance (April 7) The Invasion of Privacy singer finally revealed what many have been speculating. Wearing a form-fitting white gown and performing her single “Be Careful,” Cardi announced she’s going to be a mom.

Following her performance, video captured Cardi B walking back stage receiving applause from her team. Full of smiles the Bickenhead rapper said “I’m finally free.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhTAtwXle_w/?hl=en&taken-by=theshaderoom

Fans were elated when Cardi B finally revealed her baby bump and took to Twitter to show their support.

Cardi b is pregnant??? Omg 😭😍 — Briana (@_BrianaDejesus) April 8, 2018

I am so here for Cardi B winning. I wish I could be on her team. Cardi is smart and she knows her lane and is exploiting it to the fullest and I live! — Sister Outsider (@FeministGriote) April 8, 2018

Aware that some are counting her out now that she has a baby on the way, Cardi let everyone know it would be wise not to doubt her.