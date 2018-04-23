Tekashi 6ix9ine is well known for starting problems at whatever social function he attends, and making matters worse online. Recently, the “Gunmo” rapper took some shots at boxer Adrien Broner on social media, but that didn’t stop him from attending Broner’s boxing match with Jessie Vargas on Saturday (Apr. 21). While Tekashi and his crew made their way inside the Barclays Arena, his other rival Casanova and his entourage also hit up the Brooklyn arena to catch the fight.

Tekashi’s beef with Casanova in particular has been festering in the streets of New York City for quite some time now, but their issues took an interesting turn when they crossed paths at the fight. Ironically, their incident had absolutely nothing to do with his other foe, Broner. According to TMZ, the rainbow-haired artist and his group were walking in a hallway inside the Barclays to a VIP section when they bumped into Casanova and his people along the way.

Members of both crews began pushing each other before someone in Tekashi’s group allegedly fired a round from a .32 caliber into the air. Casanova and his people made the right decision by fleeing the scene. Meanwhile, Tekashi’s group stayed behind to speak to investigators who flocked to the scene during the aftermath.

No one was injured on the scene and no arrests have been made, but police are still investigating. Less than a day after their run-in, the “Set Trippin” rhymer took to social media to address the situation, and apologize for his actions. Tekashi, on the other hand, doesn’t seem like he’s repenting anytime soon.