It looks like this HBCU is about to get even more black.

It was announced on Thursday (Apr. 20) that actor and Howard University alumni Chadwick Boseman will serve as the commencement speaker for the college’s 150th graduation ceremony.

The Black Panther star, who graduated from Howard in 2000 with a B.F.A. in directing, will reportedly also receive the university’s highest honor, honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.

According to Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, Boseman starring as T’Challa in Black Panther “reminds us of the excellence found in the African diaspora and how Howard continues to be a gem that produces the next generation of artist-scholars, humanitarians, scientists, engineers and doctors.”

“It is an incredible honor and privilege for the Howard University community to welcome back home one of its native sons, Chadwick Boseman, to deliver the 2018 commencement address,” he said.

As for Boseman’s feelings about returning to campus for this milestone event? He said he is “excited to return to the Mecca in celebration of the achievements of our illustrious students.”

Outside of portraying the King of Wakanda, Boseman has also played Jackie Robinson in 42, Thurgood Marshall in Marshall, and James Brown in Get On Up.