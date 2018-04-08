As host of Saturday Night Live, Chadwick Boseman reprised his role as King T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther, and while T’Challa’s noble qualities in the technologically advanced and just world of Wakanda were admirable, they didn’t help him during SNL’s Black Jeopardy skit.

Keenan Thompson played host Darnell Hayes, while fictitious contestants Shanice and Rashad were played by SNL comics Leslie Jones and Chris Redd respectively. The cultural norms intrinsic to the African-American experience were lost on T’Challa as evident in his responses.

“This is the reason your cable bill is in your grand mama’s name,” Hayes asked while reading from the fid’na category. T’Challa, being the loving and kind king he is demonstrated this naiveté.

“What is, to honor her as the foundation of the family.” T’Challa said. Hayes, like many, were visibly confused. After getting a few wrong, T’Challa began to understand the nuances and scored major points when he boldly selected a question from the white people category.

“Your friend Karen brings her potato salad to your cookout.” Hayes reads.

The studio audience gasped because they too are aware of how sacred potato salad is in the black community and feared T’Challa wouldn’t know. Watch the video below to see the noble Wakandan king prove along with him being an amazing super hero, he also has common sense.