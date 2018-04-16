Chance The Rapper has been talking about giving back to the community for quite some time. Shortly after confirming that a joint community project for mental health with G Herbo is in the works, the Chicago MC is taking advantage of his major birthday celebration in his hometown by turning it into a fundraiser for his non-profit organization.

Chicago come celebrate my 25th birthday w me on April 21st @ @LiqrBoxChicago. 10PM. All ticket proceeds go to @SocialWorks_Chi 🎉🎉🎉 purchase tickets here — https://t.co/CinYxeuc1k pic.twitter.com/WQCbQ5eapt — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 12, 2018

Chano is planning to turn all the way up for his 25th birthday at the LiqrBox in Chicago, and he wants everyone to come through. For $125, partygoers will have access to top shelf liquor and food for three hours. As the ticket price increases to $300, partygoers will be able to walk up to the second floor of the venue and enjoy a live concert that’s expected to feature surprise performances.

Although the prices sound expensive, every cent of the proceeds will go towards SocialWorks, which is a Chicago-based non-profit organization “that aims to empower youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement.” If you’ll be in the Chi this weekend, cop your tickets now and turn up with Chano for his big birthday bash.