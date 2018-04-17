Chance The Rapper celebrated a milestone birthday on Monday (Apr. 16). The Coloring Book musician turned 25 years old, and felt it was fitting to share a birthday playlist commemorating his special day with fans around the world.

“Big Chano: 25 & Alive” is available for streaming on Apple Music, and features 31 songs from musicians such as Erykah Badu, JAY-Z, Michael Jackson, N.E.R.D., Cardi B, Drake, and the MC’s fellow Chicagoan, Kanye West. The cover art for the playlist features Chance and his daughter Kensli drawn in the style of characters from the popular anime, Dragon Ball Z.

The birthday celebrations don’t stop there. Chance is also making sure that his born day turn-up is for the greater good. “Chance The Birthday” will be held on Apr. 21 at 10 p.m. CDT at the LiqrBox in Chicago. Guests who would like to attend can purchase tickets from a range of prices, and all ticket proceeds will benefit the non-profit, Social Works Chicago. Of course, the invite promises that there will be special guests, appearances and performances.

Social Works “aims to empower youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement.” It’s sure to be a great time for everyone.

Cop your tickets to his birthday bash here, and listen to Chance’s b-day playlist below.