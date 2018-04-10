G-Herbo and Chance The Rapper are hard at work filming the mini-movie for the former’s stand-out Humble Beast single, but they already have the blueprint for their next joint effort. The Chicago lyricists Facetimed Beats 1 Radio host Ebro Darden from the set of their “Everything (Remix)” video to dish on their latest collaboration, which features Lil Uzi Vert. Herbo also feels that it’s an honor to work with Chano, and their collaboration alone is a major move for the Chi.

“For the city, it gives hope, you know?” Herbo said. “We’re two kids from the city of Chicago, Southeast side of Chicago, who are really able to bring change to the city. You’re able to see it firsthand. You’re able to see what Chan’s doing for the city firsthand. You’re able to see what I’m doing for the city firsthand, and just come together. We need to start doing it more, just bringing the city together. I feel like this could be the start of something big.”

Chance chimed in to embrace the positive impact of their joint effort. He reflected on his five-year bond with the rapper formerly known as Lil Herb. Later on, G-Herbo confirmed his sophomore album Swervo is in the works and hopes to solidify a Chance feature. After he stating that he’s planning to create projects with Young Thug and Childish Gambino, Chance dropped a hint about another partnership he has with Herbo outside of music.

Last year, the Grammy Award-winning artist opened up about his battle with anxiety, which he said stems from the trauma of watching his friends die in front of him. After raising more awareness about mental health in the hip-hop community, Chance revealed that he recruited Herbo to do some “cool s**t” for mental health.

“Real talk Herbo, me and him, we were talking about some s**t in the future,” he said. “I’m not going to give all the details but very soon before May, we got some cool s**t for Chicago. Some cool s**t for mental health.”