Chance the Rapper was caught in the digital crossfire earlier this week after he appeared to support Kanye West’s controversial Twitter rants and political views. After letting the media frenzy settle, the Chicago native issued an official apology on social media on Apr. 27, assuring fans that he does not stand with Trump, nor does he agree with everything Kanye has stated online.

In the lengthy message, Chano seemed to take full responsibility for his mistakes. He admitted that he does not agree with Kanye’s political views, but looks up to him as a mentor. “Anyone who knows me knows how passionate I am about my city and my loved ones,” he began. “Kanye West is not just a mentor or big homie to me. He’s my family. No matter how much I may disagree with him, it’s hard for me to watch people talk about someone I love – even if they were justified in doing so.”

He continued: “I didn’t speak up because I agree with what Kanye had to say or cause I f**k with Trump, I did it bcause I wanted to help my friend and cause I felt like I was being used to attack him. Unfortunately, my attempt to support Kanye is being used to discredit my brothers and sisters in the movement and I can’t sit by and let that happen either.”

My fault yo pic.twitter.com/TIWhG8o1ST — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 27, 2018

The Coloring Book artist also addressed his statement in which he said “black people don’t have to be Democrats.” “My statement about black folk not having to be democrats was a deflection from the real conversation and stemmed from a personal issue with the fact that Chicago has had generations of democratic officials with no investment or regard for black schools, neighborhood, or black lives,” he wrote. “But again, said that s**t at the wrongest time.”

While Chance’s message touched on a lot of points, he did not address Kanye’s claims about Barack Obama, in which he alleged the former president did nothing for Chicago during his eight terms in office. Regardless of Kanye West’s scandal, no one can dispute Chance’s contribution to Chicago. The rapper has constantly established organizations and events in an effort to better the community throughout his career.

Read Chance the Rapper’s full apology letter here.