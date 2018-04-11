While the pairing of Tyler, The Creator and Childish Gambino would make for a seemingly natural performance, a member of the latter’s team confirmed with VIBE the two will not hit the road together.

The news that the Flower Boy would be added to five bonus dates of Gambino’s national trek first broke on Tuesday (Apr. 11). Multiple sources claimed that Tyler was added to the bill and set to perform at the tour’s stops from San Jose, Calif. to Nashville, Tenn., but the reports stemmed from a fan account.

Although fans’ chance to witness Tyler’s knack for visuals and theatrics along with Gambino’s mythological performances won’t happen at this time, each individual continues to refine their craft in the studio. Tyler released a new song titled “Okra” while Gambino is rumored to be in the booth. Even Chance the Rapper gave a subtle hint about their highly anticipated joint project.

“I’m more in like a collaborative frame of mind. So I’ve been talking to this artist Francis and the Lights, we working on something,” Chance said in a Beats 1 interview with Ebro Darden. “Me and Thug been, you know, making songs forever, we got so many songs, so we’ve been talking about dropping something together. Same with Donald Glover, Childish Gambino… I got a lot of people, I’ve just been making songs.”

Gambino’s tour will kick-off Sept. 6 in Atlanta, Ga., and conclude on Sept. 30 in Vancouver, BC. Tickets are available here.