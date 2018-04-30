Looks like Childish Gambino has another surprise in store for his upcoming tour. Now, the Atlanta star has confirmed that Chicago’s own Vince Staples will ride with Glover for four new show dates at the top October in L.A., San Jose, Phoenix, AZ and Nashville, TN.

At the top of April 2018, fans got even more hype about his tour when a faux poster of ‘Bino and Tyler, The Creator made its rounds on social media timelines everywhere. Once Gambino’s camp confirmed the tour flyer was fake, every fan’s dream of watching the “OKRA” rapper and Gambino aka Donald Glover perform his award-winning hits back-to-back went into hospice.

There’s no catchy name for Glover’s highly-anticipated show, however, it will be the first tour he embarks on to support his beloved 2016 album, Awaken, My Love!. Before he begins his cross-country journey with Rae Sremmurd – who will be opening acts for the first half of the tour – and the Summertime ’06 rapper, Glover will take star as the host AND musical guest on Saturday Night Live on May 5th.

You can cop your tickets to the untitled tour now and see the updated schedule below.