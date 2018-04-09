Chuck Strangers And Joey Bada$$ Run New York City In Video For “Style Wars”

Fresh off the release of his Consumers Park effort, Pro Era member Chuck Strangers joins forces with Joey Bada$$ to release the brand new music visuals for “Style Wars.”

In these muddy visuals, Chuck and Bada$$ maneuver through New York City avenues, and subways as they spit fire bars for the camera. Later in the video, members of Pro Era can be seen chilling on an abandoned car before police hit the scene.

This is the third single from Consumers Park, preceded by “80 Blocks” and “Peaceful.”

Some may know Chuck Strangers as Pro Era’s in-house producer, but the multitalented artist has been rapping just as long as he’s been crafting brooding instrumentals. He was featured on early Pro Era cuts like “FromdaTomb,” and “Suspect.”

Strangers recently spoke with Billboard about his debut album as well as MCing.

“Well, I was always an MC. Pro Era met me rapping, you know what I mean? I wasn’t doing one or the other,” Chuck said to Billboad. “As soon as I started making beats I was rapping. It just took me some time to get better at rapping. When I met Joey and the rest of Pro Era I realized I wasn’t as good as them at rapping or whatever so I was just honestly getting in where I fit in. I thought, “Alright, they like my beats, so fuck it.” They liked my raps too. They encouraged me to rap more and more.”

Watch the video above.