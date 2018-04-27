Ciara and Future have had far from the perfect relationship. Since their split in Aug. 2014, the two have been in and out of the courtroom, arguing over custody and child support. While it seemed like things had died down in the past couple of months, a new report suggests that the war is far from over. In new court documents uncovered by TMZ, Ciara is now accusing her ex of skipping out on scheduled visits with their three-year-old son Future Zahir.

According to the documents, Future has been a no-show for visits at least 37 percent of the time. He’s also reportedly cancelled most dates at the last minute, which ultimately puts a strain on Ciara’s plans. Additionally, when baby Future does go to stay with his dad in Georgia, Ciara alleges that he spends most of his time with his grandmother or great-grandmother instead of his father.

Aside from the obvious inconveniences, the “Body Party” singer claims the excessive travel is causing extreme health issues for their son. He is reportedly exhausted and suffers from severe emotional breakdowns. While she doesn’t particularly blame that issue on Future, she does cite it as a reason their son needs to adjust their travel schedule.

Ciara and Future reportedly settled a two-year custody battle back in Jan. 2017. The two agreed to joint custody, but their son would live with Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson for the majority of the time. Neither Ciara nor Future have responded to the latest report.