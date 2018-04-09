Coachella is not for everyone. Although it is one of the most coveted festivals in the world, sometimes schlepping up nearly $500 for a weekend in the California desert might be too much to deal with. However, that doesn’t mean that the Coachella performances can’t be enjoyed by all. This year, the Big 3 festival has continued its eight-year partnership with YouTube to stream the festivities.

The platform has come in for the clutch this year, as Coachella is boasting some of the biggest names in music in one weekend. Jaw-dropping names on the bill include Eminem, the Weeknd, Cardi B, SZA, Miguel, Vince Staples, Daniel Caesar, BROCKHAMPTON, French Montana, Jorja Smith, Kamaiyah and the mother of all mothers, Beyonce. And this is not to mention the other celebs who will be casually perusing the festival grounds just because. (Well, they’ll more than likely be in VIP, but you get the picture.)

However, there is a small catch to this golden offer. While Coachella runs the same lineup on two weekends, (April 13-15 and 20-22), YouTube streaming will only be available for Weekend 1, so get your popcorn ready.