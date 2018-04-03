Just when you thought you’ve heard it all in terms of kids doing dangerous things for fun, the newest viral craze just about takes the cake.

Much like severely burning your hands with ice and salt or trying to make your lips like Kylie Jenner’s, the “condom-snorting challenge” is both incredibly stupid and extremely hazardous. According to The Washington Post, young people have been remotely been doing this for years.

“These days, our teens are doing everything for likes, views and subscribers,” said Stephen Enriquez, a state education specialist in San Antonio, TX. “As graphic as it is, we have to show parents because teens are going online looking for challenges and re-creating them.”

The challenge involves putting a condom in one nostril and inhaling it until it ends up in your throat. What happens next? Apparently, the condom gets pulled out of the person’s throat, which could easily stop the person’s breathing by getting stuck or causing them to choke.

“Even if you manage to successfully pull the condom out through your mouth, inhaling a condom up your nose would be very uncomfortable and potentially quite painful,” wrote Bruce Lee, an associate professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “Would it really be worth all that just to get more likes and views?”

We certainly don’t think choking to death is worth the short-lived Internet notoriety, but it’s 2018, and many people are interested in those 15 minutes. Last year, the “Tide Pod Challenge” made headlines as the latest Internet craze among Generation Z. It involved biting into the toxic laundry detergent baggie and posting their reactions.

Hopefully we can get back to doing some viral challenges that are heartwarming and progressive.