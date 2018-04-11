Argentinian Cops Fired After Blaming Missing Marijuana On Mice

A handful of cops from Argentina were fired from the force after blaming mice for eating half a ton of missing marijuana.

According to The Guardian, eight officers were dismissed after the large amount of weed was nowhere to be found during an inspection at a police warehouse for impounded drugs in Pilar. While there were 6,000 kg (over 13,000 lbs.) registered for two years, it was discovered after inspection that just 5,460 kg remained.

“Suspicion fell on the city’s former police commissioner Javier Specia, who had left the inventory for the impounded marijuana unsigned when he left his post in April 2017,” the site reads. “…Called before Judge Adrián González Charvay, Specia and three of his subordinates all offered the same explanation: the missing narcotics had had been ‘eaten by mice.'”

Thanks to a crazy innovation called science, forensic experts determined that it’s highly unlikely that mice would be able to consume that much marijuana, and that even if they did, “a large number of [mice] corpses would have been found in the warehouse,” said a spokesperson for Judge Charvey.

“The four police officers have been called to testify before the judge on 4 May,” the report continues. “The judge will seek to determine if the missing marijuana was the result of ‘expedience or negligence.'”