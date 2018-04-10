Nicolle Rochelle has been identified as the topless protestor at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial this past Monday (Apr. 9). Rochelle is a former actress who reportedly appeared in five episodes of the disgraced comedian’s popular television show, The Cosby Show, when she was 12 years old. She appeared as one of Rudy’s friends.

The N.J. native was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct, after jumping over a barricade and getting very close to the 80-year-old. The top half of her body was painted with the words “Women’s Lives Matter,” the names of the accusers, and “Cosby Rapis [sic].” Rochelle is a member of the group Femen, an international feminist protest group. Their name was also painted on her body.

In a phone interview, Rochelle said that her motive was to make Cosby “uncomfortable…because that is exactly what he has been doing for decades to women…I wanted to show him that I was not disempowered.” She also said she is “hoping victims would feel some sort of connection with [her]. [She] wanted to express the anger that they maybe can’t express.”

Rochelle was ordered to stay away from the Philadelphia courthouse where the retrial is being held.

“Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt commended the deputies for intercepting Rochelle and told the AP, “You never know who’s going to want to make a name for themselves,” wrote The Washington Post.

