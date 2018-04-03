‘Creed II’ Director Plans To Take Film “Beyond The Boxing Ring”

On Nov. 21, the sequel to 2015’s blockbuster film, Creed, will hit theaters with another knockout plot, this time helmed by director Steven Caple Jr. Production is underway in Philadelphia and according to a press release, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris and Andre Ward will return to the film alongside Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan. The motion picture also starred Sylvester Stallone, who spearheaded the Rocky franchise that inspired Creed.

While the first installment, directed/written by Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler, imagined how the son of Apollo Creed would dominate the world of boxing given his troubled past, Caple’s vision plans to take Adonis Creed out of the ring and into the real world.

“I got involved because I’ve always been a Rocky fan and I enjoy stories with heart and substance. But when Ryan put his touch on Creed I felt another level of connection to the franchise,” Caple said via a statement. “It started to feel personal for many different reasons. This next Creed is a tale beyond the boxing ring and dives deep into family, legacy, and fears. I’m excited to share my view and collaborate with the talented cast and crew.”

Coogler, who also shared a similar attachment to the Rocky franchise, said he’s looking forward to Creed’s “next chapter” and will serve as executive producer. “When I wrote and directed Creed, I wanted to tell a human story about a family from a new perspective, while also paying homage to the Rocky characters we’ve all grown up knowing and loving,” he said. “I’ve known Steven was an amazing filmmaker since our days at USC film school together, so I can’t wait to see what he, Sly, Mike and Tessa bring to this next chapter.”