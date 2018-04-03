Trenchtown, Jamaica is not only the birthplace of Reggae music, but the home of black music royalty, the Marley family. And of course, there are plenty of parallels between Trenchtown and many of the urban sprawls of the United States. With that said, Damian “Jr. Cong” Marley take us back to his roots with the visuals to his new single, “Living it Up”.

The Gil Green-directed visual takes place between Trenchtown, Stony Hill, and Port Antonio, Jamaica as Damian shows his young son where patriarch and reggae icon Bob Marley and his family grew up. Through showing him the rough, yet beautiful neighborhood Damian bridges the gap between the past and where he is now.

“If I have to pick a single track that represents the theme of the album overall, I would say it is probably Living It Up, it represents my history,” explains the youngest of the Marley sons. It comes down to where my father is coming from and where my mother is coming from, it’s not likely that people from these two worlds meet up like that on a regular basis and have children. That whole journey, I think is an inspiring story in itself.”

“Living it Up” is the latest single from Damian Marley’s fourth album, Stoney Hill, available on all streaming platforms and digital marketplaces.