It’s always a good day when R&B gets its just due on a national platform, and last night, two of 2018’s biggest rising stars got major shine on the late night arena. Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. brought all the love feels of “Best Part,” a cut from both Caesar’s Freudian and H.E.R.’s self-titled album, to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Caesar is no newbie to the televised performance circuit, having already performed for Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and James Corden. H.E.R. has been manning stages stateside and overseas and dabbling in taped radio performances, however this installation of the Jimmy Kimmel Live Concert Series marked the songstress’ first TV performance as H.E.R., as well as the first time she’s performed this beloved song alongside Caesar.

What a refreshing experience it is to see the hidden vocalist sit under the bright lights with Caesar and hear their harmonies blend like butter. Get your life by watching the performance below.