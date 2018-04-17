Spring means one thing for some high school students: prom season. One 18-year-old’s escort made good on his promise despite his busy pro football schedule. In between preparation for the NFL’s offseason workout programs, 49ers defensive back Don Jones returned to his home state of Alabama Friday (April 13) as a Lawrence County High School prom date for Lindsey Preston, who has down syndrome.

Since Jones’ mother taught Preston in elementary school, the eleventh-grader became a family friend. Preston’s mom, Kristi Martin, asked Jones last year if he could take her daughter to prom but his schedule wouldn’t allow it, according to the AL. Judging from the pictures they took together, he seemed to make up for it with a fun-filled night of dancing and wholesome fun.

“Anything I can do to make some kids smile, I would be more than willing to do. I think the most fun was all of the guys, I showed the guys about five or six new dance moves,” Jones told local FOX News affiliate. “All of the guys followed me around all night and I was just glad I could dance and put smiles on the kid’s faces.”

Jones is still recovering from a torn ACL, according to the 49ers’ website. He’s going into his sixth NFL season and his second with the 49ers.