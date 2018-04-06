Woman Finds A Dead Lizard In Her Trader Joe’s Kale Bag

A woman in Washington D.C. was shocked, horrified and likely appetite-less after finding a dead lizard in the bag of “fresh, clean-cut” kale she bought from a local Trader Joe’s. The discovery was made while unpacking groceries.

“It was a back and forth between denial and horror, which amounted to a lot of asking my boyfriend to see the bag of kale and identify the lizard and shrieking and pushing it away and refusing to go near it…and then asking to see it again,” said Grace Goldstein to People.

Goldstein put the reptile’s plastic coffin in a freezer to preserve its body.

“We had reached out to TJ corporate and weren’t sure if we were also going to bring it back to the local store where we bought it and didn’t want a decomposing lizard in the fridge,” she said.

“Shortly after the incident, Goldstein’s friend Kate Berner uploaded a photo of the lizard kale on Twitter and inspired other TJ’s enthusiasts to share their unfortunate finds in food products,” writes People.

“We are committed to providing customers with great products of the highest quality and are currently working with our vendor to look into and address the matter,” a spokesperson for the supermarket told the magazine.

Might as well pull a Kelis and start growing your own produce!