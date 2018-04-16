Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’ Season 2 Gets May Premiere Date

Netflix’s original series Dear White People vexed naysayers of the show when the movie-turned-series released its first teaser in 2017, even though much of the first season was written and created before Donald Trump became president. Taking all that’s ensued since Trump was sworn in, the satirical series announced its season two release date (May 4) and it looks like they’re coming for everybody.

The alt-right, cultural appropriation, sex and gender norms, Jesus, marijuana, The Sunken Place, black lesbians, conspiracy theories and black Scientology are some of the topics this season will sink its irony into. The Daily Beast got an exclusive look at the first episode and although the show calls out seemingly everyone, showrunner Justin Simien said the “trolls” will relate to the program whether they want to admit it or not.

“I actually think a lot of the trolls will really identify with the show, because we sort of put everyone on blast,” Simien told the Daily Beast. “I have a feeling there will be a lot of secret views on Netflix from these people.”

CREDIT: Netflix

Dear White People is based on the critically-acclaimed 2014 indie film of the same name. It tells the narrative of a group of students of color navigating through their predominantly white Ivy League University, Winchester “in the millennial age.”

Check out the teaser above and clear out a day to binge-watch the series on Netflix May 4.