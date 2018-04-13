Cardi B is currently experiencing a spell of euphoria. From the release of her debut album (Invasion of Privacy) to expecting her first child with fiance Offset, the Bronx native has many things to be grateful and crack a smile for.

Given her prowess that’s been documented from her social media accounts to various interviews, all eyes are certainly on the 25-year-old to see what her next move will be. Those eyes not only include public figures like Oprah Winfrey, but also another legend.

The Root interviewed Denzel Washington during a press run for Broadway’s The Iceman Cometh when he was asked if he’s familiar with the Grammy-nominated rapper. The Oscar-winning thespian did the journalist one better and recited a lyric from Cardi’s platinum-selling single, “Bodak Yellow.”

After he laughed off his delivery, Washington shared some advice that Cardi will probably commit to memory. “Stay true to herself, don’t believe the hype,” he said. “Stay true to yourself, keep it real for real.”

Will Cardi make it onto Washington’s list of his favorite rappers? Only time will tell.