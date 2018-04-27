After charges were filed against him, footage was released to the public depicting the assault of former NFL player, Desmond Marrow, at the hands of McDonough, Ga., police officers.

According to The Root, the video shows Henry County Police Officers arresting Marrow with enough excessive force that he lost consciousness. The incident was filmed following his alleged involvement in a December “road-rage” incident. On Thursday (Apr. 26), after the charges of aggressive and reckless driving and terroristic threats were filed against Marrow, the 30-year-old decided to post the footage on Facebook.

“I only had my cell phone in my possession & they claimed to be scared for their lives. I had no type of weapon in my possession, I was arrested for having a gun that turned out to be my cell phone,” he said. “During the arrest, the police knocked my teeth out, slammed me on my head and choked me out until I was unconscious. In addition, I suffered a shoulder strain and a concussion,” Marrow captioned before describing the emotional damage this situation has had on his family.

This recount paired with a video where Marrow can be heard telling authorities that he isn’t “fighting back” gives this case undeniable similarities to those of Stephon Clark and Eric Garner. Yet, fortunately for Marrow, his arrest did not have a fatal ending, affording the former Toledo University-standout the ability to tell the story from his perspective and fight on his own behalf.

“This has affected me mentally and impacted my life in a way I can’t even humanly describe,” Marrow said. “This isn’t a cry for sympathy, I just need it to be known . . . My cry is for JUSTICE.”