DJ Esco, Future And Rich The Kid Party Hard In “Xotic” Video

DJ Esco is on a roll. Just one week after the release of Kolorblind, the Atlanta native has already released four music videos from the fun-filled effort.

Today (April 10), Esco decided to unveil the visuals for the pharmaceutical-inspired record titled, “Xotic–” featuring Rich the Kid, Future and Young Thug.

The GT Films-directed video shows the rappers- Young Thug doesn’t appear in the video–and Esco, counting money, skateboarding, and frolicking around an empty pool.

“Xotic” follows the perviously released clips of “Bring it Out” featuring O.T. Genasis, and Future, “Chek,” featuring Future, and “Code of Honor,” which served as Kolorblind’s lead single and features Future as well.

Kolorblind serves as DJ Esco’s follow-up to his 2016 Project E.T., which contained the standout record “Too Much Sauce” from Future and Lil Uzi Vert.

In related news, Rich the Kid recently released his debut album The World is Yours. Also, Super Future deleted all of the pictures from his Instagram account. The last time he did this, Future released two albums in two weeks–HNDRXX, and his self-titled album.

Watch the video above.