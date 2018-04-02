It’s been a minute since Future’s go-to mixer, DJ Esco, dropped mind-blowing bangers on fans. After dominating the charts with his 2016 single “Too Much Sauce” with Future and Lil Uzi Vert, Esco remained in the lab to cook up his next body of work.

Before the end of March, Esco revealed “Code Of Honor,” the first single off the project featuring Future and ScHoolboy Q. In the few days he spent promoting the album, the Freebandz DJ revealed the features via a rare crossword puzzle before dropping its stand-out single “Walk Thru” featuring Future and Nas.

“Got that, sturdy 30 clip, murder Queens rap/ Picture in the precinct on the wall where the D’s at/ It’s bigger than us all, please believe that/ OG Esco, DJ ESCO bumpin’ out your speaker, yeah you need that.” – Nas

After making waves with both bangers, Esco released his brand new studio album Kolorblind. The follow-up to his 2016 Project E.T. is quite the light show. Along with Groovy Q and Nasir’s contributions, Esco calls on other major players in the game like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Thug, DeJ Loaf, O.T. Genasis, Ty Dolla $ign and Guap Tarantino for another flawless LP. Kolorblind also features stellar production from Metro Boomin, ATL Jacob, DJ Spinz, Will a Fool and Dre Moon.

Stream DJ Esco’s new album Kolorblind below.