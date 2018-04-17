DJ Khaled Is Reportedly Looking To Trademark His Son’s Name

It seems like Asahd Tuck Khaled is about to be the name on everybody’s lips. The toddler’s doting daddy, DJ Khaled, reportedly filed to trademark his 18-month-old’s son’s name, per TMZ.

The site writes that the executive producer and social media sensation’s moniker was filed for trademarking on basically everything, including “keychains, perfumes, cosmetics, clothing (i.e. jogging suits), linens, video games and jewelry.” Additionally, the baby prodigy’s first name could appear on baby products from strollers to pacifiers to mini kid cars. He’s really out here, y’all.

This shouldn’t come as a shock to those who are familiar with the baby’s brand. Asahd not only has production credits on his father’s album Grateful (Not to mention, DJ Khaled’s forthcoming album is named Father Of Asahd), but he recently signed a collaboration deal with Jordan Brand (and by he, we mean his parents signed on the dotted line for him). The “Jordan Asahd Collection” reportedly features sneakers and apparel ranging from sizes 0 to 20.

“He is officially locked in a deal with Jordan…Asahd basically today is designing with the Jordan team his own collection,” said the proud dad in a video celebrating the collaboration back in February.

Ain’t no stopping Asahd!