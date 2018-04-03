Things aren’t looking up for DMX. After being mandated to serve a one-year sentence in jail for tax evasion, a judge reportedly slapped on a hefty restitution bill that is likely to make anyone’s head spin. A judge reportedly ordered the New York veteran to pay $2.3 million in compensation for tax evasion, according to TMZ.

Luckily, the “What’s My Name” rapper won’t have to fork over the entire settlement all at once. The judge is allowing him to make monthly installments based on 10 percent of his gross monthly income, according to reports. The payments will reportedly start two months after he is released from prison.

That isn’t the only thing he is required to handle once he leaves jail. In addition to his monthly dues, DMX will be required to have supervision for the next three years. The judge also ordered the Ruff Ryders artist to complete an outpatient substance abuse program as part of a mental health initiative. It was recommended that he stay at the Danbury Federal Correctional Facility, which reportedly served as inspiration for Netflix’s hit series, Orange is the New Black. That ruling came shortly after the rapper reportedly failed his drug test while in prison in Jan. 2018.