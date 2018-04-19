DMX Working On New Music & Vetting Movie Deals From Jail

DMX reportedly has to spend one year in jail over his tax evasion case, but he may be able to make a couple of bucks behind bars. According to a new report, the veteran rapper has has new music in the works as well as offers to hop on movie and book deals.

X’s attorney Murray Richma reportedly told The Blast that the rapper has received an influx of music, book, and movie deals. Those who are offering are interested in doing movies and books about his life. Richma did not confirm whether the rapper had signed any contracts to produce any of the biographical content however.

X is currently sitting in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, pending his transfer to FCI Danbury, which is reportedly closer to his residence and treatments centers for addiction and other health concerns. In addition to his one-year sentence in Mar. 2018, he was also ordered to pay $2.3 million in restitution and required to complete an outpatient drug abuse and mental health program upon his release.

Since his sentencing, he’s reportedly received more than 600 letters of fan mail from all around the world, Complex reports. The mail includes notes, photos, and drawings. As far as his attitude and outlook on life, Richma said he “looks great, is very happy, and overall, is doing remarkably well.” While DMX’s story has its highs and lows, it may make for good TV or even an interesting read.