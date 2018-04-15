Our favorite ATLien Donald Glover will act as host and musical guest for Saturday Night Live on May 5. The announcement came April 14 when John Mulaney was the show’s host.

This will be Glover’s first time hosting SNL, and will also be a full circle moment for the entertainer as he got his start as a writer on the Tina-Fey sketch comedy show 30 Rock, before starring in Community. If there are some who still don’t buy into Glover’s acting chops, he’s also amassed a legion of fans with his hip-hop alter ego Childish Gambino, who will hit the SNL stage.

Glover’s stardom has only gotten bigger with the creation of his FX series Atlanta. A smash from its inception, the sophomore season follows Earn and his friends as they maneuver through life. Atlanta has earned Glover an Emmy for writing, while his 2016 album Awaken! My Love merited him a Grammy. Along with Atlanta, Glover fans are patiently waiting to see him as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, as well as Simba in the live action remake of The Lion King.

There’s no word on what songs Gambino will perform, but we’re definitely excited to see him on Saturday Night Live.