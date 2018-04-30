Kanye West made headlines this past week for his excessive tweeting sprees. Whether he was showing the progress he was making in the design studio for the upcoming Yeezy collection, or voicing his opinions about Donald Trump, the rapper has been the name on everybody’s lips.

West announced that his LOVE EVERYONE album cover would feature the mugshot of cosmetic surgeon Jan Adams, who performed the breast reduction surgery and other procedures on Dr. Donda West, Kanye’s mother. As we know, Dr. West died the day after the procedures were performed. Adams was sued for malpractice twice after the 2007 incident, which reportedly cost him $500,000.

‘Ye wrote on Twitter that he was using Mr. Adams’ photo as his album cover as a labor of love, not the harboring of hate. While this was a big step forward for Mr. West, a letter from Adams called for the prompt “cease and desist” of his mug shot in relation to the album.

“Thank you for thinking of me for the cover of your next album,” he wrote in his open letter. “Unfortunately, I have to decline at this time, and I ask that you cease and desist using my photo or any image of me to promote your album or any of your work.” Adams continued his letter by saying that he does not want to seem “ungrateful,” but he does not want the “negativity of the past” to be “dragged” along in West’s latest “conversion of love.”

“Open letter from Jan Adams,” wrote Kanye on Twitter, with a picture of the letter from the doctor. “This is amazing. Thank you so much for this connection brother. I can’t wait to sit with you and start healing.”

Furthermore in the letter, Adams explained the misconceptions and errors in reporting about Donda’s final surgery, stating that the procedure took five hours, not eight, and that from a surgeon’s standpoint, the operation was a success. Adams says the issue stemmed from improper precautions taken to care for Donda after surgery by her “best friend or her personal assistant, who were the only people with her.”

Kanye’s cousin Stephan Scoggins was reportedly the nurse supposed to be taking care of Donda, but according to Adams’ letter, “He did not return to the home nor did he call to check on the decedent.”