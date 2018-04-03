Donovan Mitchell Gets A ‘Fresh Cut’ In New Web Series

Utah Jazz shooting guard, 21-year-old Donovan Mitchell, gives basketball fanatics a look behind the scenes of his first All-Star Weekend in new web series Rookie On The Rise. The two-minute episode brings fans into his hotel room with his trusted barber as he gets a fresh cut for the lights, cameras during the big weekend.

Premiering on Young Hollywood, Rookie On The Rise shares the untold tales of the young athlete on his race for the Rookie Of The Year title told through 15 episodes. Starting April 3, each episode runs two to five minutes long, with three new episodes premiering every Tuesday. The series follows Mitchell in intimate moments with his family and friends and his brisk rise to national stardom.

“He was such a humble, down-to-earth guy. For everything going on in his life, he was so unaffected by it. That was the biggest takeaway,” R.J. Williams, founder of Young Hollywood, told The Salt Lake Tribune. “He doesn’t have the big entourage. He’s not going Hollywood, as you would expect with someone who’s such success right now. … He was just unusual in the sense that he really wasn’t fazed by any of it.”

All-Star fans watched in awe as Mitchell took home the slam dunk championship when he paid homage to one of basketball’s legendary dunkers Vince Carter by replicating his 360 windmill dunk.

"Half man, half amazing!" Is that Donovan Mitchell or Vince Carter? Mitchell replicates the dunking legend and wins the #VerizonDunk Contest with this incredible hammer!#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/G4XxvLbgYl — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2018

Mitchell told the Tribune he was appreciative of Williams and the crew and glad they were able to catch the little moments that meant the most to him.

“It was awesome,” he said. “They were great people, first of all. I really liked the people I was working with. And for them to be able to capture moments like that are incredible. I’m just happy and honored that I could have that happen. It’s moments like that I’ll never forget. Us in the car, the house or the hotel – little things. … It will be really cool when it comes out.”

The Utah Jazz dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-97 Sunday night (April 1), with Mitchell putting up 21 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals, according to CBS Sports.

Check out the first episode below.