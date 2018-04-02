Thanks to the success of his latest anthem “God’s Plan,” Drake just became the first lead solo male artist to have two number one songs for ten straight weeks, according to Billboard. The OVO Boy’s track “One Dance” accomplished the same feat back in 2016.

‘”God’s Plan,” meanwhile, is just the 36th No. 1, of 1,071 total in the Hot 100’s 59-year history, to have led for at least 10 weeks, and the fifth to have spent at least its first 10 weeks on top,'” the site reads.

Drizzy’s hit single debuted at number one the Hot 100 chart back in January, and since then, he’s shown no signs of slowing down. The video for the track was filmed in Miami, and he gave away nearly $1 million to citizens of the Florida city. He can also be heard in Migos’ popular track, “Walk It Talk It.”

What’s next for the Canadian musician now that Drizzy season seems to be in full effect? He recently announced an upcoming single on Instagram Live, which is slated to be produced by Murda Beatz.

“New single dropping soon produced by Chef Murda,” he wrote. “Murda Bless Yo Trap.” Can’t wait for new heat.